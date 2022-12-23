Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 23, 2022

Upgrades

For The Toro Co TTC, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Toro had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Toro shows a 52-week-high of $115.57 and a 52-week-low of $71.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.15.

Downgrades

For Paramount Global PARA, Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. For the third quarter, Paramount Global had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $15.29. Paramount Global closed at $16.94 at the end of the last trading period.

JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Applied Molecular Transport Inc AMTI from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Applied Molecular had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.94 and a 52-week-low of $0.80. At the end of the last trading period, Applied Molecular closed at $1.03.

Initiations

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Array Technologies Inc ARRY. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Array Technologies. Array Technologies earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Array Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $24.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.99.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Nutex Health Inc NUTX with a Buy rating. The price target for Nutex Health is set to $3.00. For the third quarter, Nutex Health had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Nutex Health shows a 52-week-high of $52.80 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.12.

Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on First Solar Inc FSLR with an Outperform rating. The price target for First Solar is set to $175.00. In the third quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.68 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $156.89.

With a Neutral rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG. The price target seems to have been set at $325.00 for SolarEdge Technologies. For the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $375.90 and a 52-week-low of $190.15. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $311.46 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC with a Neutral rating. The price target for Marsh & McLennan is set to $157.00. For the third quarter, Marsh & McLennan had an EPS of $1.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The current stock performance of Marsh & McLennan shows a 52-week-high of $183.14 and a 52-week-low of $142.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $165.70.

Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc ENPH with an Outperform rating. The price target for Enphase Energy is set to $335.00. Enphase Energy earned $1.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $339.92 and a 52-week-low of $113.40. Enphase Energy closed at $298.87 at the end of the last trading period.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX with a Buy rating. The price target for Anixa Biosciences is set to $8.00. Anixa Biosciences earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anixa Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $6.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.81.

