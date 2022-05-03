10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Morgan Stanley cut Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE price target from $215 to $210. Expedia shares rose 0.1% to close at $174.81 on Monday.

price target from $215 to $210. Expedia shares rose 0.1% to close at $174.81 on Monday. Oppenheimer cut the price target for EverQuote, Inc. EVER from $20 to $15. EverQuote shares fell 28.6% to $10.55 in pre-market trading.

from $20 to $15. EverQuote shares fell 28.6% to $10.55 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank cut the price target on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI from $80 to $75. ZoomInfo shares rose 0.4% to $49.37 in pre-market trading.

from $80 to $75. ZoomInfo shares rose 0.4% to $49.37 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Twilio Inc. TWLO from $285 to $225. Twilio shares fell 0.6% to $117.34 in pre-market trading.

from $285 to $225. Twilio shares fell 0.6% to $117.34 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised the price target on Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK from $140 to $160. Mohawk Industries shares rose 0.7% to $146.75 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup cut the price target on Roku, Inc. ROKU from $225 to $175. Roku shares fell 0.4% to $102.74 in pre-market trading.

from $225 to $175. Roku shares fell 0.4% to $102.74 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital reduced Twilio Inc. TWLO price target from $400 to $200. Twilio shares fell 0.1% to $117.90 in pre-market trading.

price target from $400 to $200. Twilio shares fell 0.1% to $117.90 in pre-market trading. Wedbush reduced Matterport, Inc. MTTR price target from $10 to $6. Matterport shares fell 3.5% to $5.83 in pre-market trading.

price target from $10 to $6. Matterport shares fell 3.5% to $5.83 in pre-market trading. Needham boosted SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG price target from $347 to $390. SolarEdge shares rose 1.9% to $260.21 in pre-market trading.

price target from $347 to $390. SolarEdge shares rose 1.9% to $260.21 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo increased Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC price target from $164 to $183. Marsh & McLennan shares rose 2.6% to $161.98 in pre-market trading.

