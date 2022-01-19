10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Raymond James cut DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) price target from $618 to $538. DexCom shares rose 1.1% to $434.60 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) price target from $105 to $95. Plexus shares fell 8.3% to close at $85.16 on Tuesday.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) from $136 to $165. Arista Networks shares fell 0.1% to $126.99 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) from $65 to $56. Ally Financial shares fell 0.8% to $50.40 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) price target from $6 to $7. Arcos Dorados shares rose 0.7% to $5.45 in pre-market trading.
- MoffettNathanson cut The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) price target from $175 to $165. Disney shares fell 0.1% to $152.11 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities boosted the price target on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) from $74 to $95. Activision Blizzard shares rose 0.2% to $82.45 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target on Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) from $57 to $60. Alliant Energy shares fell 0.7% to close at $59.67 on Tuesday.
- Keybanc raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target from $225 to $230. J.B. Hunt shares fell 0.2% to $200.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) from $70 to $90. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.6% to $73.50 in pre-market trading.
