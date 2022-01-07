10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- UBS cut the price target for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) from $66 to $38. Kohl's shares fell 3.7% to $47.20 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler reduced Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) price target from $70 to $55. Chewy shares fell 2.7% to $51.44 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) from $431 to $383. Teleflex shares fell 0.5% to close at $326.86 on Thursday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) from $2,000 to $1,250. MercadoLibre shares dropped 1.8% to $1,136.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target on Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) from $55 to $40. Duck Creek Technologies shares rose 11.3% to $30.93 in pre-market trading.
- UBS lowered the price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) from $68 to $37. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 3.5% to $33.11 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) price target from $34 to $45. Discovery shares gained 4% to $26.75 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) price target from $18 to $15. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 2.9% to $14.85 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) price target from $100 to $105. Trade Desk shares rose 3.4% to $79.58 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) price target from $165 to $145. Zimmer Biomet shares fell 0.7% to $127.98 in pre-market trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.