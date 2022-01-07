QQQ
+ 0.00
384.02
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-902.31
42180.00
-2.09%
DIA
-0.06
362.45
-0.02%
SPY
-0.08
468.02
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.29
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
166.95
+ 0.02%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

byLisa Levin
January 7, 2022 7:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • UBS cut the price target for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) from $66 to $38. Kohl's shares fell 3.7% to $47.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) price target from $70 to $55. Chewy shares fell 2.7% to $51.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) from $431 to $383. Teleflex shares fell 0.5% to close at $326.86 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) from $2,000 to $1,250. MercadoLibre shares dropped 1.8% to $1,136.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) from $55 to $40. Duck Creek Technologies shares rose 11.3% to $30.93 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lowered the price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) from $68 to $37. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 3.5% to $33.11 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities boosted Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) price target from $34 to $45. Discovery shares gained 4% to $26.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) price target from $18 to $15. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 2.9% to $14.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies raised The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) price target from $100 to $105. Trade Desk shares rose 3.4% to $79.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) price target from $165 to $145. Zimmer Biomet shares fell 0.7% to $127.98 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Keybanc boosted The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) price target from $300 to $320. Sherwin-Williams shares fell 0.4% to $280.00 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Barclays reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $138 to $134. Apple shares fell 1.1% to $123.47 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Rosenblatt lowered Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) price target from $450 to $435. Zoom shares fell 6.8% to $445.89 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Wedbush lowered International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) price target from $155 to $140. IBM closed at $120.41 on Monday. read more