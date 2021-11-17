10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Keybanc boosted the price target on QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) from $185 to $210. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.8% to $180.44 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) from $224 to $272. Boeing shares rose 1.8% to $229.90 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) from $84 to $77. American Woodmark shares fell 1.5% to $74.07 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) price target from $390 to $425. Home Depot shares rose 0.4% to $394.07 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) price target from $165 to $195. Endava shares rose 0.1% to $165.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) from $280 to $350. Workday shares rose 1.3% to $303.81 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities lifted Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) price target from $380 to $385. Sea shares fell 1.1% to $326.30 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) price target from $60 to $55. Compass Minerals International shares rose 1.8% to $58.01 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) price target from $7 to $9. Innoviz Technologies shares gained 8.8% to $6.44 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lifted the price target for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) from $270 to $290. IQVIA Holdings shares climbed 6.3% to close at $267.54 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.