QQQ
+ 0.00
397.42
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 494.70
60553.57
+ 0.82%
DIA
+ 0.01
361.92
+ 0%
SPY
-0.03
469.31
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.11
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
172.91
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
November 17, 2021 6:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Keybanc boosted the price target on QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) from $185 to $210. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.8% to $180.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) from $224 to $272. Boeing shares rose 1.8% to $229.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) from $84 to $77. American Woodmark shares fell 1.5% to $74.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) price target from $390 to $425. Home Depot shares rose 0.4% to $394.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) price target from $165 to $195. Endava shares rose 0.1% to $165.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) from $280 to $350. Workday shares rose 1.3% to $303.81 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities lifted Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) price target from $380 to $385. Sea shares fell 1.1% to $326.30 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital cut Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) price target from $60 to $55. Compass Minerals International shares rose 1.8% to $58.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) price target from $7 to $9. Innoviz Technologies shares gained 8.8% to $6.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) from $270 to $290. IQVIA Holdings shares climbed 6.3% to close at $267.54 on Tuesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Jefferies Downgrades American Woodmark to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $77

Jefferies downgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $84 to $77. read more

Loop Capital Upgrades American Woodmark to Buy, Announces $100 Price Target

Loop Capital analyst Garik Shmois upgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from Hold to Buy and announces $100 price target. read more

Jefferies Initiates Coverage On American Woodmark with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $111

Jefferies initiates coverage on American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $111. read more

Baird Maintains Neutral on American Woodmark, Raises Price Target to $95

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintains American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $90 to $95. read more