10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Mizuho raised Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) price target from $545 to $600. Broadcom shares rose 0.7% to $552.70 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $235 to $350. NVIDIA shares rose 2.9% to $303.09 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) price target from $350 to $420. monday.com shares rose 5.3% to $369.49 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) price target from $95 to $115. AppLovin shares rose 6.6% to $102.00 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) from $86 to $91. Darling Ingredients shares fell 0.5% to $77.75 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) from $160 to $175. Applied Materials shares rose 1.1% to $152.10 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) from $42 to $36. WalkMe shares fell 1.1% to $24.20 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities cut the price target on Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) from $80 to $52. Schrödinger shares fell 15% to $43.51 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) price target from $74 to $85. Bath & Body Works shares rose 0.9% to $75.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) from $9.8 to $11. GoPro shares gained 3.6% to $10.02 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.