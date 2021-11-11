QQQ
+ 0.00
389.51
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-151.82
64730.61
-0.23%
DIA
+ 0.00
361.07
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.02
463.60
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.20
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
173.14
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
November 11, 2021 8:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Mizuho raised Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) price target from $545 to $600. Broadcom shares rose 0.7% to $552.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $235 to $350. NVIDIA shares rose 2.9% to $303.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) price target from $350 to $420. monday.com shares rose 5.3% to $369.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) price target from $95 to $115. AppLovin shares rose 6.6% to $102.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) from $86 to $91. Darling Ingredients shares fell 0.5% to $77.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) from $160 to $175. Applied Materials shares rose 1.1% to $152.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut the price target for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) from $42 to $36. WalkMe shares fell 1.1% to $24.20 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target on Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) from $80 to $52. Schrödinger shares fell 15% to $43.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) price target from $74 to $85. Bath & Body Works shares rose 0.9% to $75.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) from $9.8 to $11. GoPro shares gained 3.6% to $10.02 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Raymond James boosted the price target on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from $355 to $375. Estée Lauder shares rose 0.1% to $327.75 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $113 to $137. Applied Materials shares fell 1.1% to $123.46 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Keybanc raised Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) price target from $144 to $151. Applied Materials shares rose 0.1% to $139.65 in pre-market trading. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Needham lifted Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) price target from $400 to $550. Roku shares rose 2% to $461.84 in pre-market trading. read more