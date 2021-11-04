QQQ
+ 4.69
388.49
+ 1.19%
BTC/USD
-1994.06
60902.42
-3.17%
DIA
-0.89
362.45
-0.25%
SPY
+ 1.46
463.26
+ 0.31%
TLT
+ 1.52
144.05
+ 1.04%
GLD
+ 1.80
163.98
+ 1.08%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
November 4, 2021 1:01 pm
  • Rosenblatt lowered Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) price target from $560 to $500. Roku shares fell 7.8% to trade at $289.36 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) from $26 to $30. Matterport shares fell 11.3% to trade at $20.92.
  • Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) price target from $500 to $550. Costco shares rose 3.3% to trade at $518.92.
  • Mizuho boosted Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) price target from $2,700 to $2,950. Booking shares rose 2.4% to trade at $2,493.31.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) from $175 to $170. Qorvo shares fell 13.6% to trade at $153.84.
  • Oppenheimer lifted the price target on Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) from $225 to $285. Etsy shares rose 14.2% to trade at $273.55.
  • DA Davidson raised e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) price target from $35 to $40. e.l.f. Beauty shares fell 8.8% to trade at $30.26.
  • JP Morgan boosted Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) price target from $110 to $160. Qualys shares rose 8.2% to trade at $135.46.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from $245 to $320. NVIDIA shares rose 11.1% to trade at $295.64.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) from $180 to $187. QUALCOMM shares gained 13.6% to trade at $157.34 on Thursday.

Price Target Small Cap Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

