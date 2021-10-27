10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Raymond James raised Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) price target from $3,200 to $3,400. Alphabet shares fell 0.7% to $2,767.04 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) price target from $190 to $200. Seagen shares rose 1.2% to close at $177.70 on Tuesday.
- Needham boosted the price target on Shutterstock, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTK) from $120 to $145. Shutterstock shares rose 3% to close at $124.31 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) from $457 to $497. S&P Global shares rose 1.2% to $470.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) from $81 to $70. Twitter shares rose 1.6% to $62.40 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson lifted Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) price target from $128 to $140. Hasbro shares rose 0.2% to $91.50 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) from $310 to $352. Microsoft shares rose 1.9% to $316.09 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) from $135 to $195. Cloudflare shares fell 3.4% to $179.11 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) price target from $235 to $250. United Parcel Service shares fell 0.3% to $217.49 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) price target from $200 to $30. Cortexyme shares fell 69.3% to $17.70 in pre-market trading.
