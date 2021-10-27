fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
379.12
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1411.73
58917.08
-2.34%
DIA
+ 0.02
357.48
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.05
455.91
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.10
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
167.70
-0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
October 27, 2021 7:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Raymond James raised Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) price target from $3,200 to $3,400. Alphabet shares fell 0.7% to $2,767.04 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) price target from $190 to $200. Seagen shares rose 1.2% to close at $177.70 on Tuesday.
  • Needham boosted the price target on Shutterstock, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTK) from $120 to $145. Shutterstock shares rose 3% to close at $124.31 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) from $457 to $497. S&P Global shares rose 1.2% to $470.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) from $81 to $70. Twitter shares rose 1.6% to $62.40 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson lifted Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) price target from $128 to $140. Hasbro shares rose 0.2% to $91.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) from $310 to $352. Microsoft shares rose 1.9% to $316.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) from $135 to $195. Cloudflare shares fell 3.4% to $179.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) price target from $235 to $250. United Parcel Service shares fell 0.3% to $217.49 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) price target from $200 to $30. Cortexyme shares fell 69.3% to $17.70 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Keybanc raised the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $475 to $625. Intuit rose 0.3% to close at $555.61 on Wednesday. read more

HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy on Cortexyme, Lowers Price Target to $30

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintains Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $200 to $30. read more

Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy on Cortexyme, Raises Price Target to $150

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintains Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) with a Buy and raises the price target from $75 to $150. read more

HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy on Cortexyme, Raises Price Target to $200

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintains Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) with a Buy and raises the price target from $76 to $200. read more