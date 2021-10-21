fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

byLisa Levin
October 21, 2021 7:46 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Wedbush boosted Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) price target from $1,000 to $1,100. Tesla shares fell 1.4% to $853.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) price target from $58 to $56. Verizon shares fell 0.1% to $53.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer lowered the price target for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) from $450 to $390. Biogen shares rose 0.2% to $267.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) price target from $128 to $134. Abbott shares rose 0.1% to $123.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) from $425 to $486. Anthem shares fell 0.5% to $421.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. cut Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) price target from $68 to $64. Brinker shares fell 1% to $43.75 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target on TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) from $18 to $8. TCR2 Therapeutics shares fell 0.7% to $7.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg lifted the price target on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from $36 to $40. Aramark shares rose 1.5% to $36.60 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital reduced the price target on Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) from $270 to $210. Wix.com shares fell 2% to $193.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) price target from $136 to $146. Waste Connections shares rose 0.5% to close at $131.00 on Wednesday.

