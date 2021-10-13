fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
October 13, 2021 7:55 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • MKM Partners raised the price target on Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) from $47 to $54. Continental Resources shares fell 1.3% to $53.03 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities boosted the price target on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) from $47 to $60. Protagonist Therapeutics shares rose 0.8% to $31.98 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lifted HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) price target from $610 to $925. HubSpot shares rose 1.7% to $771.50 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities raised Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) price target from $82 to $88. Signet Jewelers shares rose 1.3% to $82.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target on SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) from $75 to $85. SMART Global shares climbed 11.8% to $49.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut the price target for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) from $220 to $165. Skyworks Solutions shares fell 2.6% to $154.60 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) from $35 to $26. Revance Therapeutics shares jumped 10.1% to $22.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird raised Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) price target from $20 to $24. Graphic Packaging shares rose 2.3% to $19.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) price target from $330 to $225. Wayfair shares fell 3% to $227.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) price target from $29 to $19. Latham shares rose 2.3% to close at $13.18 on Tuesday.

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday