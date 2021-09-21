fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
September 21, 2021 8:09 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • RBC Capital boosted MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) price target from $650 to $720. MSCI shares rose 1.6% to $645.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from $52 to $42. Zumiez shares rose 0.1% to $40.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs increased Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) price target from $235 to $395. Globant shares fell 2.1% to close at $313.12 on Monday.
  • Mizuho cut Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) price target from $127 to $114. Entergy shares fell 1.4% to close at $109.51 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) from $60 to $50. Big Lots shares slipped 1.5% to $46.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel lowered SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) price target from $9 to $7. SmileDirectClub shares rose 0.3% to $6.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies reduced the price target on Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) from $150 to $105. Oshkosh shares dropped 0.7% to $106.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) price target from $92 to $75. HealthEquity shares dropped 3.3% to close at $61.94 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) from $37 to $48. Warner Music shares rose 4.3% to $42.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer raised the price target for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) from $160 to $175. Mirati Therapeutics rose 0.9% to $179.00 in pre-market trading.

