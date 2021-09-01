fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
379.95
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 737.28
47720.19
+ 1.57%
DIA
-0.02
353.94
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
451.55
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.83
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
169.66
+ 0.02%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
September 1, 2021 7:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Rosenblatt raised Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) price target from $145 to $160. Ambarella shares rose 8.8% to $112.70 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities raised CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) price target from $250 to $310. CrowdStrike shares fell 2.5% to $274.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) from $70 to $90. Anaplan climbed 19.1% to $71.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) from $130 to $145. PVH shares rose 7.1% to $112.25 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) price target from $75 to $95. I-Mab shares rose 10.5% to close at $70.92 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) from $22 to $17. Designer Brands shares fell 8.3% to close at $14.50 on Tuesday.
  • HSBC raised the price target on American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) from $181 to $190. American Water Works shares fell 0.3% to $181.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc increased Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) price target from $144 to $168. Quest Diagnostics shares rose 1.4% to close at $152.83 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays cut Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) price target from $37 to $30. Azure Power Global shares rose 15.1% to close at $22.46 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) from $74 to $69. Athene Holding shares fell 0.1% to $66.90 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Citigroup cut the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $1,700 to $1,636. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to close at $1,410.85 on Tuesday. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Raymond James boosted Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) price target from $14 to $16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.2% to $14.53 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Raymond James lowered the price target on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $225 to $195. Splunk shares fell 21.1% to $162.02 in pre-market trading. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) from $216 to $221. Aon shares rose 2.3% to close at $203.18 on Monday. read more