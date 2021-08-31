10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley raised Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) price target from $230 to $240. Lowe's shares rose 0.5% to $206.00 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel cut the price target for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. . (NASDAQ:ZM) from $450 to $350. Zoom Video fell 12.7% to $303.50 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) from $175 to $200. Synaptics shares rose 0.6% to $189.40 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lifted Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) price target from $217 to $233. Casey's shares rose 0.3% to close at $204.23 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) from $75 to $95. Textron shares rose 1.6% to $73.07 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities raised the price target on Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) from $140 to $160. Catalent shares rose 0.4% to close at $130.31 on Monday.
- Telsey Advisory Group reduced Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) price target from $240 to $230. Five Below shares fell 0.1% to close at $214.50 on Monday.
- Jefferies boosted Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) price target from $21 to $25. Funko shares rose 4.5% to $19.49 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) price target from $43 to $50. Continental Resources shares fell 0.1% to $38.26 in pre-market trading.
- UBS cut the price target on Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) from $56 to $13. Zymergen shares fell 1.6% to $12.79 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.