10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- UBS boosted the price target on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) from $83 to $105. Seagate shares rose 0.8% to $91.05 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) from $500 to $550. Intuit rose 0.8% to $544.80 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lifted Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) price target from $1,800 to $2,025. Chipotle shares fell 0.6% to $1,877.50 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target on The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) from $110 to $125. Children's Place shares rose 1.4% to $104.15 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) price target from $17.5 to $11. Honest Company shares fell 0.2% to $10.05 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced the price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from $220 to $210. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.4% to close at $142.16 on Friday.
- SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) price target from $33 to $30. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.9% to $23.11 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) from $50 to $55. Greif shares rose 1.4% to $63.90 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) price target from $43 to $50. Sonos shares surged 10% to $41.96 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson cut The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODY) price target from $14.5 to $11.5. Beachbody shares fell 0.3% to $7.55 in pre-market trading.
