10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Stifel boosted Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) price target from $200 to $280. Wayfair shares rose 1.7% to $290.91 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) price target from $26 to $52. ViacomCBS shares rose 1.7% to $38.78 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from $125 to $152. Albemarle shares rose 0.5% to $153.61 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) from $31 to $36. Tupperware shares rose 2.6% to $26.06 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut the price target on Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $518 to $460. Roku shares rose 8.4% to $308.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) price target from $235 to $190. Appian shares fell 14.4% to $84.70 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered ChemoCentryx, Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) price target from $80 to $25. ChemoCentryx shares closed at $27.49 on Thursday.
- Wedbush raised Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $106 to $110. Papa John's shares rose 7.3% to close at $100.89 on Thursday.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from $295 to $310. Air Products shares fell 0.3% to $292.68 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) from $60 to $72. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares fell 0.3% to close at $67.39 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings