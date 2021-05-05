 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 8:00am   Comments
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) from $90 to $95. CVS Health shares rose 0.2% to $81.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) price target from $300 to $325. Allegiant Travel shares rose 2% to $235.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel lowered Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) price target from $37 to $20. Esperion Therapeutics shares fell 31% to $17.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on Paycom Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYC) from $490 to $420. Paycom Software shares rose 1.2% to $358.50 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson lifted trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: ON) price target from $1.35 to $3.75. trivago shares rose 2.3% to $3.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Societe Generale cut Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) price target from $269 to $231. Ferrari shares rose 0.8% to $204.57 in pre-market trading.
  • CIBC raised Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) price target from $95 to $102. Thomson Reuters shares rose 3.4% to close at $96.72 on Tuesday.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) from $180 to $170. Exact Sciences shares rose 0.8% to $117.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from $22 to $27. Under Armour shares rose 4.1% to $24.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target for Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from $275 to $300. Square shares rose 1.5% to $234.54 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

