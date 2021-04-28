10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Needham boosted Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $2,500 to $2,700. Alphabet shares rose 5.2% to $2,410.62 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) price target from $92 to $56. ViacomCBS shares rose 1.6% to $43.51 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson raised the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $115 to $120. Hasbro shares rose 1.4% to close at $98.35 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) price target from $70 to $60. GSX Techedu shares rose 9.1% to $34.90 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) from $110 to $152. Ralph Lauren shares rose 3.2% to $132.96 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target on Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) from $232 to $227. Eli Lilly shares fell 2.7% to close at $182.21 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) price target from $100 to $110. AMD shares rose 4.9% to $89.40 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) price target from $200 to $220. Texas Instruments shares fell 3% to $184.48 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $115 to $118. Starbucks shares fell 1.7% to $114.16 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) from $268 to $300. Sherwin-Williams shares fell 0.2% to $269.00 in pre-market trading.
