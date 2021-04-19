 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 7:58am   Comments
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) from $255 to $286. Kansas City Southern shares fell 0.4% to close at $257.51 on Friday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from $190 to $200. Tractor Supply shares fell 0.1% to $180.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) price target from $41 to $72. Textron shares rose 0.9% to $59.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) price target from $124 to $149. Jacobs Engineering shares rose 0.2% to $134.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) price target from $60 to $67. Sensata Technologies shares rose 0.9% to $59.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lifted the price target on Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) from $25 to $40. Valvoline shares rose 1.1% to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) price target from $88 to $100. First Solar shares rose 3.2% to $82.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target on Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from $129 to $148. Sempra Energy shares fell 0.1% to $138.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) from $140 to $135. J.B. Hunt Transport shares rose 1.9% to $173.05 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS boosted TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) price target from $95 to $146. TE Connectivity shares fell 0.8% to $132.35 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

