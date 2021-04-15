 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 7:48am   Comments
  • Raymond James lifted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $700 to $750. NVIDIA shares rose 1.9% to $622.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised the price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from $155 to $180. United Parcel Service shares rose 0.9% to $177.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) price target from $171 to $181. Hershey shares fell 0.4% to close at $158.19 on Wednesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) price target from $28 to $35. American Eagle shares rose 3.7% to $34.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $24 to $22. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 0.5% to $24.64 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted the price target on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) from $110 to $118. BioNTech shares rose 1.1% to $134.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) price target from $16 to $19. BrightView shares rose 1.6% to close at $18.39 on Wednesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) from $14 to $16. Alimera Sciences shares rose 6.3% to close at $10.97 on Wednesday.
  • Scotiabank boosted the price target for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) from $65 to $75. Cimarex Energy shares rose 4.9% to close at $64.90 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) price target from $37 to $53. National Retail Properties shares fell 0.9% to close at $44.72 on Wednesday.

Check out other big price target changes here

