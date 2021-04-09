10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) from $18 to $40. Carnival shares rose 1.2% to $28.89 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays boosted the price target on Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) from $22 to $32. Dana shares rose 2.7% to $25.05 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $81 to $105. Philip Morris shares rose 1.3% to $90.60 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) price target from $222 to $244. Honeywell shares rose 1.6% to $223.40 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lowered Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) price target from $25 to $10. Provention Bio shares fell 40.3% to $5.81 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) from $70 to $85. Cimarex Energy shares fell 0.9% to close at $62.55 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) from $27 to $32. Levi Strauss shares rose 5.8% to $26.48 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) price target from $265 to $320. Essex Property Trust shares fell 0.4% to close at $281.58 on Thursday.
- Raymond James lifted The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) price target from $290 to $300. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares rose 1.1% to $253.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) price target from $12 to $10. KemPharm shares fell 1.6% to $10.03 in pre-market trading.
