 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) from $18 to $40. Carnival shares rose 1.2% to $28.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) from $22 to $32. Dana shares rose 2.7% to $25.05 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $81 to $105. Philip Morris shares rose 1.3% to $90.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) price target from $222 to $244. Honeywell shares rose 1.6% to $223.40 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lowered Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) price target from $25 to $10. Provention Bio shares fell 40.3% to $5.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) from $70 to $85. Cimarex Energy shares fell 0.9% to close at $62.55 on Thursday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) from $27 to $32. Levi Strauss shares rose 5.8% to $26.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) price target from $265 to $320. Essex Property Trust shares fell 0.4% to close at $281.58 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lifted The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) price target from $290 to $300. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares rose 1.1% to $253.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. reduced KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) price target from $12 to $10. KemPharm shares fell 1.6% to $10.03 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCL + DAN)

3 Cruise Stocks Have Been In An Uptrend All Year And Might Be Ready To Break Out
So What's Up With Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean Stock Today?
A Look Into Carnival's Debt
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Apple, GE, Carnival Or Snap?
Jim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CCLArgus ResearchUpgrades33.0
ITMPFMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On
HOGNorthcoast ResearchUpgrades49.0
PLXPOppenheimerInitiates Coverage On20.0
BTAIBerenbergInitiates Coverage On75.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com