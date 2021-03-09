10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- KeyBanc raised Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) price target from $70 to $82. Oracle shares rose 0.9% to $72.80 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel lowered the price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from $68 to $27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 36.7% to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) from $17 to $20. Magic Software shares rose 2.1% to $16.42 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target on Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $95 to $75. Stitch Fix shares fell 24.1% to $52.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) price target from $11 to $13.5. Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares rose 2.5% to close at $11.79 on Monday.
- Needham lifted Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) price target from $104 to $107. Clean Harbors shares rose 2.4% to close at $89.00 on Monday.
- Stifel lifted the price target for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) from $27 to $30. Camtek shares rose 3.9% to $26.38 in pre-market trading.
- Baird boosted Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) price target from $15 to $19. Extended Stay America shares rose 0.8% to close at $16.79 on Monday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from $65 to $35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 36.7% to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) from $90 to $98. Applied Industrial Technologies shares rose 2% to close at $93.73 on Monday.
