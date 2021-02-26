 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 7:52am   Comments
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Wedbush cut the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $500 to $475. Domino's shares fell 7% to close at $339.00 on Thursday.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $55 to $65. Twitter shares rose 1.9% to $75.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lowered Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) price target from $150 to $120. Best Buy shares fell 0.2% to $102.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) price target from $260 to $290. Workday shares fell 7.2% to $233.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) price target from $138 to $148. Acceleron Pharma shares fell 0.7% to close at $135.87 on Thursday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) from $80 to $95. Denali Therapeutics shares fell 5.6% to close at $63.00 on Thursday.
  • Needham boosted Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) price target from $155 to $235. Etsy shares rose 5.8% to $208.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) from $48 to $56. Sunnova Energy shares rose 0.9% to $42.23 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target on Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from $115 to $112. Papa John's shares fell 0.2% to $90.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut the price target for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) from $18 to $6. Voyager Therapeutics shares fell 4.8% to $5.93 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELANCredit SuisseUpgrades38.0
HXPLFBerenbergInitiates Coverage On
SUNSLadenburg ThalmannDowngrades
GMVHFJP MorganDowngrades
FATEWedbushDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
