10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Wedbush cut the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $500 to $475. Domino's shares fell 7% to close at $339.00 on Thursday.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $55 to $65. Twitter shares rose 1.9% to $75.99 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lowered Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) price target from $150 to $120. Best Buy shares fell 0.2% to $102.69 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) price target from $260 to $290. Workday shares fell 7.2% to $233.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) price target from $138 to $148. Acceleron Pharma shares fell 0.7% to close at $135.87 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) from $80 to $95. Denali Therapeutics shares fell 5.6% to close at $63.00 on Thursday.
- Needham boosted Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) price target from $155 to $235. Etsy shares rose 5.8% to $208.95 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) from $48 to $56. Sunnova Energy shares rose 0.9% to $42.23 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target on Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from $115 to $112. Papa John's shares fell 0.2% to $90.60 in pre-market trading.
- Baird cut the price target for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) from $18 to $6. Voyager Therapeutics shares fell 4.8% to $5.93 in pre-market trading.
