10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Barclays raised Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) price target from $108 to $116. Hill-Rom shares closed at $100.06 on Monday.
- Bank of America boosted the price target for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $140 to $150. KLA Corporation shares closed at $126.46 on Monday.
- JMP Securities lifted the price target for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) from $13 to $20. EverQuote shares closed at $13.20 on Monday.
- Wedbush raised the price target on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $134 to $144. Take-Two shares closed at $115.38 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) from $125 to $135. Insulet shares closed at $117.93 on Monday.
- Atlantic Equities lifted the price target for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) from $220 to $260. S&P Global shares closed at $244.18 on Monday.
- MKM Partners lifted the price target for NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) from $5 to $7. NeoPhotonics shares closed at $4.32 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from $10 to $12. Ford closed at $9.23 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital lowered Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) price target from $95 to $80. Johnson Outdoors shares closed at $63.51 on Monday.
- Jefferies cut Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) price target from $27 to $18. Peabody Energy shares closed at $18.05 on Monday.
