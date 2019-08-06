Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Share:
  • Barclays raised Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) price target from $108 to $116. Hill-Rom shares closed at $100.06 on Monday.
  • Bank of America boosted the price target for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $140 to $150. KLA Corporation shares closed at $126.46 on Monday.
  • JMP Securities lifted the price target for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) from $13 to $20. EverQuote shares closed at $13.20 on Monday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $134 to $144. Take-Two shares closed at $115.38 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) from $125 to $135. Insulet shares closed at $117.93 on Monday.
  • Atlantic Equities lifted the price target for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) from $220 to $260. S&P Global shares closed at $244.18 on Monday.
  • MKM Partners lifted the price target for NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) from $5 to $7. NeoPhotonics shares closed at $4.32 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from $10 to $12. Ford closed at $9.23 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) price target from $95 to $80. Johnson Outdoors shares closed at $63.51 on Monday.
  • Jefferies cut Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) price target from $27 to $18. Peabody Energy shares closed at $18.05 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTU + EVER)

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
Blackjewel Bankruptcy Could Set Off Ripple Effects For Freight Rail
Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning
New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning
Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDowngrades39.1
KLACMaintains170.0
MMPMaintains70.0
QSRMaintains83.0
DCOUpgrades50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect