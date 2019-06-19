10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Wells Fargo raised Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) price target from $250 to $275. Adobe shares closed at $276.78 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from $80 to $65. State Street shares closed at $55.26 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) from $156 to $170. Iqvia shares closed at $145.66 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lifted the price target for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) from $155 to $180. Mongodb shares closed at $166.36 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna lowered the price target for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) from $150 to $143. Concho Resources shares closed at $104.90 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital lifted CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) price target from $86 to $92. CarMax shares closed at $83.67 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) from $51 to $62. Six Flags shares closed at $51.63 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SMLP) from $13 to $6.50. Summit Midstream Partners shares closed at $6.91 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from $45 to $36. Energizer shares closed at $41.82 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) price target from $80 to $75. Canopy Growth shares closed at $42.04 on Tuesday.
