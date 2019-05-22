Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2019 10:16am   Comments
  • Barclays raised the price target for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE: RE) from $260 to $285. Everest Re Group shares closed at $249.33 on Tuesday.
  • JMP Securities boosted Steris PLC (NYSE: STE) price target from $135 to $150. Steris shares closed at $135.80 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from $71 to $59. Kohl's shares closed at $55.15 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lifted the price target for Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from $200 to $210. Home Depot shares closed at $191.45 on Tuesday.
  • Citi lowered Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $238 to $191. Tesla shares closed at $205.08 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) from $50 to $60. AIG shares closed at $52.50 on Tuesday.
  • UBS cut Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) price target from $93 to $77. Skyworks shares closed at $69.74 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from $70 to $66. Nucor shares closed at $53.68 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from $25 to $15. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $9.87 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $57 to $52. Activision shares closed at $43.45 on Tuesday.

