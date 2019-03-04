10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $75 to $88. Hasbro shares closed at $88.02 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target on Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) from $42 to $25.50. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $15.16 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from $74 to $90. Okta shares closed at $86.43 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) from $18 to $3.50. ImmunoGen shares closed at $2.51 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) from $95 to $90. Guidewire Software shares closed at $93.62 on Friday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $100 to $125. Xilinx shares closed at $126.64 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs raised Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) price target from $67 to $77. Group 1 Automotive shares closed at $62.11 on Friday.
- BMO Capital raised ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) price target from $20 to $30. ON Semiconductor shares closed at $21.67 on Friday.
- Pivotal Research boosted the price target on Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $64 to $73. Foot Locker shares closed at $63.07 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR raised Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) price target from $22 to $25. Scorpio Tankers shares closed at $18.43 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.