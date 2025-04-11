This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded the rating for Planet Labs PBC PL from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.5. Planet Labs shares closed at $3.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded the rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $150 to $109. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $108.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $10 to $7. Joby Aviation shares closed at $6.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Andersen downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $62 to $59. Skyward Specialty shares closed at $52.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse downgraded the rating for Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $7. Fluence Energy shares closed at $3.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

