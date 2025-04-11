April 11, 2025 8:44 AM 2 min read

This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded the rating for Planet Labs PBC PL from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.5. Planet Labs shares closed at $3.36 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded the rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $150 to $109. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $108.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $10 to $7. Joby Aviation shares closed at $6.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Andrew Andersen downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $62 to $59. Skyward Specialty shares closed at $52.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse downgraded the rating for Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $7. Fluence Energy shares closed at $3.86 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BAH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
