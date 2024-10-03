What Happened With Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Today?

Vistra Corp. VST and Constellation Energy Corp. CEG shares traded higher Thursday after RBC Capital raised price targets on both stocks amid growing demand for energy to power data centers and other AI infrastructure.

The Details: Energy stocks continue to climb as demand for electricity to power data centers and other AI applications soars. Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL CEO Sundar Pichai told Nikkei in an interview on Thursday that Google is considering powering its data centers with nuclear power plants.

Constellation Energy already signed a 20-year nuclear power purchase agreement with Microsoft Corp. MSFT to deliver clean energy to its AI infrastructure. The comments from Google's CEO suggest other AI hyper-scalers may follow the same path.

Read Next: What Happened With Accenture Stock Today?

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained Vistra with an Outperform and raised the price target on the stock from $105 to $141. The RBC analyst also maintained a Sector Perform rating on Constellation Energy and raised its price target from $214 to $272 on Thursday.

Vistra was the best performer in the S&P 500 Index on Thursday and remains the best performer in the S&P 500 year-to-date. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Vistra has jumped 243% in 2024 and Constellation Energy is up 137% year-to-date.

VST, CEG Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Vistra shares ended Thursday's session up 5.65% at $132.45 and Constellation Energy shares closed up 4.52% at $277.37.

Read Also:

Photo: Shutterstock