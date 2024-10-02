What Happened With Accenture Stock Today?

Accenture Plc ACN shares moved higher Wednesday after the company announced it expanded its partnership with NVIDIA Corp. NVDA to launch the Accenture NVIDIA Business Group.

The Details: Accenture said the new Accenture Nvidia Business Group launched with 30,000 professionals receiving training globally to help clients scale enterprise AI adoption with AI agents using Accenture’s AI Refinery developed on the NVIDIA AI stack.

The Accenture AI Refinery will be available on all public and private cloud platforms and will integrate with other Accenture Business Groups to accelerate AI across the SaaS and Cloud AI ecosystem.

Read Next: What Happened With Rivian Stock Today?

Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives cheered the new venture, describing it as “the tip of the iceberg on the broader AI Revolution and demand adoption into 2025 and beyond.”

Ives also mentioned both companies in a post on the social media platform X in which he described the partnership as the "AI Revolution taking hold."

Accenture shares are moving higher in Wednesday's extended trading after its CEO Julie Sweet and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appeared together on CNBC's Closing Bell Overtime program.

ACN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Accenture shares are up 2.15% after-hours at $363.96 after climbing 1.20% in Wednesday's regular trading session.

Read Also:

Photo: Courtesy of Accenture Plc