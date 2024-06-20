Sacks Parente Golf And 2 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by over 50 points on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company’s prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Sacks Parente Golf

The Trade: Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. SPGC Director Brett Widney Hoge bought a total of 19,167 shares at an average price of $0.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9,584.

On April 30, Sacks Parente Golf reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter sales results.

What Sacks Parente Golf Does: Sacks Parente Golf Inc is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products.

Bespoke Extracts

The Trade: Bespoke Extracts, Inc. BSPK CEO Michael Feinsod acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $0.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $520.

What's Happening: The company's stock jumped around 220% over the past six months.

What Bespoke Extracts Does: Bespoke Extracts Inc is focused on selling its proprietary line of specially-formulated, premium quality, hemp-derived CBD products.

FTC Solar

The Trade: FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI Director Ahmad R Chatila acquired a total of 108,062 shares at an average price of $0.45. The insider spent around $48,628 to buy those shares.

What's Happening: On May 10, FTC Solar reported first-quarter FY24 revenue of $12.59 million, missing the consensus of $12.91 million.

What FTC Solar Does: FTC Solar Inc is a provider of solar tracker systems, supported by proprietary software and value-added engineering services.

