Why Is My Screen So Green? Cannabis Stocks Surge In Early 2024, WTR Reports Findings

In early 2024, the screens of cannabis investors lit up with a promising green glow, which signals stock prices going up and a bullish surge in cannabis stocks.
Water Tower Research (WTR) captures this momentum in its latest report, offering a concise overview of the significant gains and emerging trends shaping the cannabis market and the potential future of cannabis investments.
Robust Growth In Cannabis Stocks
Cannabis stocks witnessed a remarkable upswing at the beginning of 2024, with the US cannabis MSOS ETF soaring by 13.12% and the global YOLO ETF increasing by 9.11%.
The report attributes this growth, at least partially, to positive market sentiment driven by the potential reclassification of cannabis by the DEA, in agreement with a recommendation made by the Dept. of Health and Human Services.
This reclassification could eliminate the restrictive 280E tax code affecting US-based plant-touching operators, significantly boosting the industry.
Leading Performers
The report explains certain companies have shown exceptional performance during this rally. Jushi JUSH JUSHF witnessed a staggering jump of 34.78%, while The Cannabist CBST CBSTF and Cresco CL CRLBF saw gains of 34.50% and 32.03%, respectively. AYR AYR AYRWF also experienced a significant rise of 23.89%.
Steady Growth Among Cash Flow Generators
Less leveraged operators that generate consistent cash flow showed more modest increases.
The report highlights Green Thumb Industries GTII GTBIF, which rose by 5.40%, Verano VRNO VRNOF by 8.93%, and MariMed MRMD MRMD by 1.89%.
Impact Of DEA's Review
The week's rally was further fueled by news of the DEA's ongoing review of cannabis as a Schedule I drug shortly after the HHS recommended rescheduling to Schedule III in late August.
In the report, Jesse Redmond, WTR's managing director for the cannabis sector, noted: “US cannabis continues to outperform Canadian and other global names due to the positive sentiment driven by the potential for the DEA to agree with the HHS’s Schedule III recommendation. This would eradicate 280E, the onerous tax code that applies to plant-touching US operators”.
Notable Earnings Report
WTR’s report also highlighted that Agrify AGFY reported a 4.98% gain this week, with a significant shift in their financials.
Year-over-year revenue decreased from $7.0 million to $3.1 million, but the gross profit turned around from a $4.1 million loss to a $1.0 million gain. A reduction in operating expenses from $27.4 million to $5.6 million, primarily due to lower general and administrative costs, contributed to this improvement.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
Earnings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!