Can Tesla's Roadster Beat Rimac Nevera's Speed Record? Elon Musk Laughs

Rimac Group said on Wednesday that its Nevera EV went from 0-249 miles per hour in a record 29.93 seconds, a record Elon Musk believes Tesla’s Roadster would break.

What Happened: Nevera won a total of 23 independently verified speed records on a test track in Germany to also mark the most number of records broken in a single day, Rimac said in a statement on Wednesday.

The car won the title for the fastest top speed of a production electric car by beating the previous title holder by over a second.

CEO Mate Rimac said that Nevera can get to 400km/h and back faster than McLaren F1 took to reach 350km/h. “If you had a Nevera and access to a track, you could do it too,” he said.

Why It Matters: The Croatia-engineered EV is priced at over $2 million and claims “unparallelled performance” on its website.

Responding to a Twitter user on whether Tesla Roadster will be able to beat the record set by Nevera, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said, “lol.”

At the annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Musk said that the engineering and design of the Roadster will be completed this year and it will hopefully start production next year.

Tesla says on its website that the Roadster is the “quickest car in the world.” With a top speed of over 400 km/h, Roadster takes 2.1 seconds to accelerate from 0-100 km/h, according to Tesla. Nevera, however, took about 4 seconds to achieve the same acceleration.

