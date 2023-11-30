Elon Musk Dismisses Talk Of Tesla's Incredibly Good Cybertruck Viral Marketing: 'It's Just What The Product Does'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA, on Thursday, delivered its first Cybertrucks to customers after a wait of 4 long years since unveiling and some are rather impressed by the company’s ability to market itself and its products. Company CEO Elon Musk, however, has refused the claims.

What Happened: At the event, Musk showed off the Cybertruck racing against the Porsche 911 and beating it while hauling another Porsche 911. The company also showcased its vehicle’s towing capacities against rival trucks from Rivian and Ford.

“Tesla is so incredibly good at viral marketing,” a user remarked on X, while also posting the company’s demonstration of firing a rifle at the truck to showcase its bulletproof body.

“Advertise this mf lmao,” Musk wrote in response. “It's just what the product does,” he wrote in another post.

Why It Matters: Tesla delivered a handful of vehicles to owners at its gigafactory in Texas in a nearly 30 minute long event on Thursday. The pricing of the stainless steel, futuristic truck, allegedly inspired from movies including ‘Blade Runner‘ and ‘The Spy Who Love Me,’ starts at $60,990 while its most priced version, the Cyberbeast starts at $99,990. The cheapest version of the vehicle will however only be available starting 2025.

“I think it’s our best product,” Musk said at the event about its first electric truck.

