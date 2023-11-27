Xenon Pharma's Depression Candidate Shows Positive Signals Of Efficacy, Despite Primary Endpoint Miss: Analyst

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Monday, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc XENE reported topline results from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept X-NOVA trial, which evaluated the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 10 mg and 20 mg of XEN1101 in 168 patients with moderate to severe major depressive disorder (MDD).

According to an analysis by William Blair, the data regarding XENE1101's efficacy signals support its future development in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Despite a notable 13.9-point improvement on the MADRS scale for the placebo at week 6, the primary efficacy result was somewhat obscured, underscoring the complexity of treating depression.

The high improvement observed with the placebo accentuates the challenges in gauging the drug's effectiveness. It underscores the difficulty in achieving clear-cut efficacy outcomes within the realm of depression treatment. However, William Blair remains optimistic about the potential of XENE1101 in addressing depression and other psychiatric conditions.

Acknowledging the hurdles, analysts suggest that as further studies conclude, the trajectory for XEN1101, particularly in MDD and other Central Nervous System disorders, will become more defined. They anticipate that XEN1101 could emerge as a premier adjunctive therapy for patients with focal onset seizures.

These findings solidify the drug's profile in epilepsy, establishing its potential to address both seizures and mood-related symptoms.

William Blair maintains the Outperform rating, citing the company's differentiated portfolio of selective voltage-gated ion channel modulators with combined peak sales potential in the U.S. of over $1 billion and an attractive enterprise value of less than $2.0 billion.

Price Action: XENE shares are up 14.27% at $33.10 on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company