Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) was reported by RBC Capital on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting XENE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.15% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) was provided by RBC Capital, and Xenon Pharmaceuticals maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xenon Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $43.00 to $41.00. The current price Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) is trading at is $27.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.