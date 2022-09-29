Immunovant's New Candidate Provides Some Strategic Flexibility & Clarity, Analysts Say

- On Wednesday, Immunovant Inc IMVT announced a new anti-FcRn, IMVT-1402, at Roivant Sciences Ltd's ROIV Investor Day.
- IMVT-1402 is a new anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody that matches batoclimab's IgG lowering without affecting albumin and LDL.
- HC Wainwright says the addition of IMVT-1402 broadens the anti-FcRn franchise.
- The analyst maintains a Buy rating with a price target of $16.
- Roivant is leveraging data and learnings from batoclimab studies to accelerate IMVT-1402's development and, contingent on IND approval plans to start a Phase 1 study in early 2023.
- The analyst thinks the new product should allow Immunovant to compete more effectively with Argenx SE ARGX, considering efgartigimod's clean profile.
- Additionally, IMVT-1402's profile advantageously positions Immunovant relative to Johnson & Johnson's JNJ development of nipocalimab.
- Overall, SVB Leerink expects investors to approach ‘1402 value conservatively, pending the generation of human data and clinical de-risking.
- The analyst is encouraged by IMVT's initiatives to diversify its pipeline beyond batoclimab and see the potential for long-term flexibility and strategic value.
- The analyst reiterates the Outperform rating.
- Price Action: IMVT shares are up 19% at $5.70 on the last check Thursday.
