Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Immunovant
The latest price target for Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting IMVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 117.39% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Immunovant initiated their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Immunovant, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Immunovant was filed on December 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Immunovant (IMVT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Immunovant (IMVT) is trading at is $4.14, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
