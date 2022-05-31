ñol

Benzinga's Brief On Trending Tickers: Alibaba, AMC Entertainment, Nio And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 31, 2022 9:27 AM | 2 min read

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares pushed 10% higher Tuesday morning after the weekend box-office success of the new “Top Gun: Maverick." AMC says the domestic box office saw an estimated 122% increase year-over-year compared to the 2021 Memorial Day weekend.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA: While American markets were closed yesterday in observance of Memorial Day, the Hong Kong-listed stock climbed over 4% on the news that China will begin easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Nio Inc - ADR NIO stock moved 5% higher after rumors surfaced the Chinese electric-vehicle maker is preparing to set up production lines in the U.S.

Bank of America analyst Ming Hsun Lee upgraded Nio with a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $26.

GameStop Corp. GME will announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, June 1, after market close.

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are approaching 8-year highs as the stock is rallying on Tuesday after crude oil prices spike above the $118 level.

Citigroup analyst Alastair Syme maintained Exxon with a Hold rating and raised the price target from $80 to $90.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN will complete its 20-1 stock split on June 3, and the price per share will reflect on June 6.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintains Amazon with a Buy and lowers the price target from $3,700 to $3,250.

