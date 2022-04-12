QQQ
Here's Why Telsey Downgraded Enjoy Technology

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2022 2:33 PM | 1 min read
  • Telsey analyst Dana Telsey downgraded Enjoy Technology Inc ENJY to Market Perform from Outperform and reduced the price target to $4.00 from $6.00, implying a 22% upside.
  • The analyst noted that the visibility of Enjoy's near-term business trends is clouded due to ongoing inventory constraints and pressure on profitability related to continued investments in mobile stores, technology, and labor.
  • Telsey specified the company had missed the Street view over the past two quarters, primarily due to inventory shortages, frequency of daily visits, and weakness in Europe.
  • The analyst added that the recent departure of CFO Fareed Khan could create some near-term challenges.
  • RelatedEnjoy Technology's Finance Head Steps Down
  • Price Action: ENJY shares are trading lower by 3.54% at $3.27 on the last check Tuesday.

