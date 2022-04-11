 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Enjoy Technology's Finance Head Steps Down
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 8:16am   Comments
Share:
Enjoy Technology's Finance Head Steps Down
  • Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ENJYsaid its Chief Financial Officer, Fareed Khan, has decided to depart the company to pursue other opportunities.
  • Enjoy has appointed Cal Hoagland as the interim CFO and intends to launch a comprehensive search for a successor.
  • Khan will remain with Enjoy through the end of April and assist with the transition. 
  • Price Action: ENJY shares closed lower by 0.57% at $3.47 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENJY)

Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
93 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Management General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com