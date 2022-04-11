Enjoy Technology's Finance Head Steps Down
- Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ENJY) said its Chief Financial Officer, Fareed Khan, has decided to depart the company to pursue other opportunities.
- Enjoy has appointed Cal Hoagland as the interim CFO and intends to launch a comprehensive search for a successor.
- Khan will remain with Enjoy through the end of April and assist with the transition.
- Price Action: ENJY shares closed lower by 0.57% at $3.47 on Friday.
