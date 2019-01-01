Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enjoy Technology
The latest price target for Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ: ENJY) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.25 expecting ENJY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.19% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ: ENJY) was provided by Telsey Advisory Group, and Enjoy Technology downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enjoy Technology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enjoy Technology was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enjoy Technology (ENJY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $4.00 to $0.25. The current price Enjoy Technology (ENJY) is trading at is $0.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
