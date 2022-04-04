Here's Why Mizuho Views Uber As Top Pick

- Mizuho analyst James Lee kept a Buy rating on Uber Technologies Inc UBER with a $72 price target (100% upside). Lee reiterated Uber as a top pick in the U.S.
- Washington passed a new law that enabled gig drivers to remain as contractors while receiving benefits like injury protection and paid medical leave.
- The law compromised the state legislature, unions, and ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft Inc LYFT.
- Also Read: Uber Et al Campaign Against Democrat's Efforts To Classify Gig Workers As Employees, Lyft, GrubHub Follow Uber, Boost Gig Driver Pay
- The structure is similar to Proposition 22 in California, and incremental costs are comparable.
- He expects Uber to pass these costs to consumers.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.25% at $36.07 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
