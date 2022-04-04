QQQ
Here's Why Mizuho Views Uber As Top Pick

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2022 9:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Mizuho analyst James Lee kept a Buy rating on Uber Technologies Inc UBER with a $72 price target (100% upside). Lee reiterated Uber as a top pick in the U.S.
  • Washington passed a new law that enabled gig drivers to remain as contractors while receiving benefits like injury protection and paid medical leave. 
  • The law compromised the state legislature, unions, and ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft Inc LYFT
  • Also Read: Uber Et al Campaign Against Democrat's Efforts To Classify Gig Workers As EmployeesLyft, GrubHub Follow Uber, Boost Gig Driver Pay
  • The structure is similar to Proposition 22 in California, and incremental costs are comparable.
  • He expects Uber to pass these costs to consumers. 
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.25% at $36.07 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Pixabay

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech