 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lyft, GrubHub Follow Uber, Boost Gig Driver Pay
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Lyft, GrubHub Follow Uber, Boost Gig Driver Pay
  • Lyft Inc(NASDAQ: LYFT) admitted adding a temporary surcharge on its rides to help drivers deal with surging gas prices, CNBC reports.
  • The Uber Technologies Inc(NYSE: UBER) competitor did not elaborate much on surcharge.
  • Food-delivery marketplace GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) also boosted the pay for its gig drivers, Bloomberg reports
  • Related Content: Uber Adds Surcharge To Help Drivers Bear Rising Gas Prices
  • Due to surging gas prices, the Just Eat subsidiary increased per mile distance pay nationwide beginning March 9 due to surging gas prices. 
  • The adjustment will account for the average per-mile cost increases for gas in a driver’s region.
  • GrubHub did not indicate whether it will pass on the pay increase to customers.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.28% at $35.49 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRUB + LYFT)

Why Didi Chuxing, The Uber And Lyft Of China, Fell 52% Last Week
Amazon Gig Deliveryman Gets Shot Multiple Times, Raises Questions Over Amazon's Policies
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2022
Uber, Lyft Drivers Lock Horns With Riders Over Mask Mandate: WSJ
Muscle Maker Reports On Expansion That Gets Its Dishes To New Markets And More Customers
Uber Et al Campaign Against Democrat's Efforts To Classify Gig Workers As Employees
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com