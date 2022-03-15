Lyft, GrubHub Follow Uber, Boost Gig Driver Pay
- Lyft Inc(NASDAQ: LYFT) admitted adding a temporary surcharge on its rides to help drivers deal with surging gas prices, CNBC reports.
- The Uber Technologies Inc(NYSE: UBER) competitor did not elaborate much on surcharge.
- Food-delivery marketplace GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) also boosted the pay for its gig drivers, Bloomberg reports.
- Due to surging gas prices, the Just Eat subsidiary increased per mile distance pay nationwide beginning March 9 due to surging gas prices.
- The adjustment will account for the average per-mile cost increases for gas in a driver’s region.
- GrubHub did not indicate whether it will pass on the pay increase to customers.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.28% at $35.49 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
