 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel Resumes Coverage On These US Government Service Providers
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
Stifel Resumes Coverage On These US Government Service Providers
  • Stifel analyst Bert Subin resumed coverage of several companies in the U.S. Government Services space.
  • The analyst's action is underpinned by rising geopolitical tensions, the public perception of threats, and his belief that the battlespace is becoming increasingly digital.
  • The analyst resumed his coverage of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) with a Buy rating and a price target of $159, implying an upside of 13.7%.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) was resumed with a Buy rating and a price target of $96, implying an upside of 11.6%.
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) was resumed with a Buy rating and a price target of $65. Subin states that KBR is uniquely positioned to expand quicker than the market.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading higher by 1.37% at $139.90, BAH higher by 0.79% at $85.97, and KBR lower by 1.97% at $52.35 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for J

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for J

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAH + J)

Where Booz Allen Hamilton Stands With Analysts
Booz Allen Agrees To Acquire EverWatch For Undisclosed Sum
Jacobs To Provide Full-Service PFAS Solutions At Jack Garland Airport
BofA Turns Bullish On XPO Logistics, Chart Industries
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2022
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Picks Jacobs As Prime Designer For Penn Station Access
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com