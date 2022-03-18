Stifel Resumes Coverage On These US Government Service Providers
- Stifel analyst Bert Subin resumed coverage of several companies in the U.S. Government Services space.
- The analyst's action is underpinned by rising geopolitical tensions, the public perception of threats, and his belief that the battlespace is becoming increasingly digital.
- The analyst resumed his coverage of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) with a Buy rating and a price target of $159, implying an upside of 13.7%.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) was resumed with a Buy rating and a price target of $96, implying an upside of 11.6%.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) was resumed with a Buy rating and a price target of $65. Subin states that KBR is uniquely positioned to expand quicker than the market.
- Price Action: J shares are trading higher by 1.37% at $139.90, BAH higher by 0.79% at $85.97, and KBR lower by 1.97% at $52.35 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for J
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
