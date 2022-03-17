 Skip to main content

Earnings, M&A and Analyst Ratings Brought To You By Cannabis Daily Podcast - March 17, 2022
Asli Tolon Coskun , Benzinga Contributor  
 
March 17, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
Earnings, M&A and Analyst Ratings Brought To You By Cannabis Daily Podcast - March 17, 2022

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF) completes its acquisition of a Las Vegas dispensary. This establishes their fourth state with vertical integration, leaving a ton of room for growth, a ton of potential.

Valens Co (NASDAQ: VLNS), a stock that's beginning to garner some positive momentum, reported 3.1% total market share in the Canadian cannabis market.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) pledges 1% of its employees' time to local volunteer programs.

Ayr Wellness (OTCQX: AYRWF) announces Q4 and fiscal year 2021 results with Q4 revenue of $111.8 million up 16% sequentially from Q3. Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $26.1 million. For the entire 2021, Ayr brought in $357.5 million in revenue, $98 million in adjusted EBITDA and added 62 dispensaries, 8 cultivation facilities and 1600 employees.

Item 9 Labs (OTCQX: INLB) to acquire Herbal Cure in Denver, Colorado.

Verano Holdings (OTCQX: VRNOF) is opening its first West Virginia Zen Leaf dispensary.

Piper Sandler remains neutral on Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) but lowered its price target to $6.

Another analyst says Tilray is not a buy until the company can prove sustainability

Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a buy rating on Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) and maintains an overweight on TerrAscend(OTCQX: TRSSF), raising its price target to $7.90.

TerrAscend (OTCQX: TRSSF) continues to have a bullish week.

My Winners For The Day:

  • Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF)
  • Ayr Wellness (OTCQX: AYRWF)
  • Valens Co (NASDAQ: VLNS)
  • TerrAscend (OTCQX: TRSSF)
  • NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX: NLCP)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

 

