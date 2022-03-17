Earnings, M&A and Analyst Ratings Brought To You By Cannabis Daily Podcast - March 17, 2022

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF) completes its acquisition of a Las Vegas dispensary. This establishes their fourth state with vertical integration, leaving a ton of room for growth, a ton of potential.

Valens Co (NASDAQ: VLNS), a stock that's beginning to garner some positive momentum, reported 3.1% total market share in the Canadian cannabis market.

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) pledges 1% of its employees' time to local volunteer programs.

Ayr Wellness (OTCQX: AYRWF) announces Q4 and fiscal year 2021 results with Q4 revenue of $111.8 million up 16% sequentially from Q3. Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $26.1 million. For the entire 2021, Ayr brought in $357.5 million in revenue, $98 million in adjusted EBITDA and added 62 dispensaries, 8 cultivation facilities and 1600 employees.

Item 9 Labs (OTCQX: INLB) to acquire Herbal Cure in Denver, Colorado.

Verano Holdings (OTCQX: VRNOF) is opening its first West Virginia Zen Leaf dispensary.

Piper Sandler remains neutral on Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) but lowered its price target to $6.

Another analyst says Tilray is not a buy until the company can prove sustainability

Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a buy rating on Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) and maintains an overweight on TerrAscend(OTCQX: TRSSF), raising its price target to $7.90.

TerrAscend (OTCQX: TRSSF) continues to have a bullish week.

My Winners For The Day:

Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF)

(OTCQX: JUSHF) Ayr Wellness (OTCQX: AYRWF)

(OTCQX: AYRWF) Valens Co (NASDAQ: VLNS)

(NASDAQ: VLNS) TerrAscend (OTCQX: TRSSF)

(OTCQX: TRSSF) NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX: NLCP)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.