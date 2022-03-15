China's Lockdown Of Tech Hubs To Hamper Amazon, Walmart's Online Delivery: Report
- China's recent lockdown looks to hamper the online order delivery of global e-commerce firms like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Bloomberg reports.
- China had to initiate lockdowns and restrictions in its crucial manufacturing hubs like Shenzhen and Dongguan following a Covid-19 resurgence.
- The restrictions caused significant disruption to the production and delivery of goods sold on major online marketplaces.
- The report notes that Shenzhen has pressed the pause key, with operations halted for almost all sectors.
- The Shenzhen Cross-Border E-Commerce Association actively negotiated with the Shenzhen authorities to resume parcel deliveries.
- Meanwhile, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar saw a limited impact on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone production or supply due to the current lockdown situation in China concerning key supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF).
- Kumar kept Overweight and $200 price target (32.8% upside) on Apple.
- BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan said that provided there is not a significantly higher duration of lockdown, Apple and Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF) could relocate production to other areas in the short term. The company's "significant" exposure to Shenzhen and Suzhou should be "manageable," noted Mohan, who reiterated a Buy with a $215 price target (42.7% upside).
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 2.52% at $2,837.06 on Monday.
