China Restricts Activities In Shenzhen, Shanghai Following Covid-19 Resurgence
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 7:38am   Comments
China's tech hub city Shenzhen ordered businesses concerned with non-essential public services to suspend production or have employees work from home for a week starting March 14 following another COVID-19 outbreak, CNBC reports.

Shenzhen reported over 600 positive cases since late February. Mainland China reported 1,437 new confirmed cases as of March 13. Beijing identified six sources of transmission for the latest handful of municipal cases. 

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconnsuspended operations at its China headquarters and a key manufacturing site in Shenzhen.

Shenzhen shut public transportation and began a third city-wide round of testing. 

Shanghai, the home to many foreign businesses and financial firms in China, reverted schools to online classes. Some neighborhoods initiated lockdown and conducted mass testing, restricting movement.

Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Government News Regulations Tech Media

