 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On These Travel Agencies - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 7:50am   Comments
Share:
Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On These Travel Agencies - Read Why
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz initiated coverage of Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) with a Buy rating and $2,512 price target, implying a 23.72% upside.
  • The analyst predicts leisure travel demand in the 2022/2023 period will surpass 2019 levels on account of the rising savings rates and consumer demand.
  • Lee Horowitz initiated coverage of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) with a Buy rating and $218 price target, implying a 21.85% upside.
  • Horowitz is confident that Expedia will beat bookings and revenue estimates if global leisure accommodations bookings are conservatively up high single digits in FY22 versus the FY19.
  • The analyst also initiated coverage of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) with a Hold rating and $150 price target, implying a 1.19% downside.
  • Price Action: BKNG shares closed lower by 0.25% at $2,030.36 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for BKNG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BKNG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPE + BKNG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2022
Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Whale Trades
What Are Whales Doing With Expedia Group
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Booking Holdings Shareholders Should Brace For Volatility
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TVTYCredit SuisseMaintains31.0
VITLCredit SuisseMaintains15.5
UPCredit SuisseMaintains8.5
ADBEMizuhoMaintains600.0
HESWells FargoMaintains133.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com