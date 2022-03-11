Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On These Travel Agencies - Read Why
- Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz initiated coverage of Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) with a Buy rating and $2,512 price target, implying a 23.72% upside.
- The analyst predicts leisure travel demand in the 2022/2023 period will surpass 2019 levels on account of the rising savings rates and consumer demand.
- Lee Horowitz initiated coverage of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) with a Buy rating and $218 price target, implying a 21.85% upside.
- Horowitz is confident that Expedia will beat bookings and revenue estimates if global leisure accommodations bookings are conservatively up high single digits in FY22 versus the FY19.
- The analyst also initiated coverage of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) with a Hold rating and $150 price target, implying a 1.19% downside.
- Price Action: BKNG shares closed lower by 0.25% at $2,030.36 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for BKNG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Oppenheimer
|Upgrades
|Perform
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for BKNG
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General