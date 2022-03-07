Wells Fargo Raises Price Target On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies
- Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers raises the price target of four Aerospace & Defense companies.
- The analyst believes the valuation is likely to remain high on elevated tensions for some time to come.
- General Dynamics Corp's (NYSE: GD) price target raised to $282 (an upside of 11%) from $235 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) price target raised to $291 (an upside of 5.5%)from $240 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Northrop Grumman Corp's (NYSE: NOC) price target raised to $472 (3.6% downside)from $390 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- Lockheed Martin Corp's (NYSE: LMT) price target raised to $486 (an upside of 1.4%) and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: GD shares are trading higher by 3.22% at $253.20, LHX higher by 3.3% at $275.88, NOC higher by 4.5% at $489.73, and LMT higher by 4.58% at $479.14 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for GD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for GD
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas