Wells Fargo Raises Price Target On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:41am   Comments
Wells Fargo Raises Price Target On Several Aerospace & Defense Companies
  • Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers raises the price target of four Aerospace & Defense companies.
  • The analyst believes the valuation is likely to remain high on elevated tensions for some time to come.
  • General Dynamics Corp's (NYSE: GDprice target raised to $282 (an upside of 11%) from $235 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHXprice target raised to $291 (an upside of 5.5%)from $240 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp's (NYSE: NOC) price target raised to $472 (3.6% downside)from $390 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp's (NYSE: LMTprice target raised to $486 (an upside of 1.4%) and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: GD shares are trading higher by 3.22% at $253.20, LHX higher by 3.3% at $275.88, NOC higher by 4.5% at $489.73, and LMT higher by 4.58% at $479.14 on Monday.

Latest Ratings for GD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

