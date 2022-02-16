 Skip to main content

Analyst: Dissecting Marijuana Sales Growth And Cannabis Dispensary Performance in Florida

Nicolas Jose Rodriguez , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 5:24pm   Comments
In a recent analyst note, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald takes a close look at Florida's operators regarding store trends and total sales growth. 

The Florida medical marijuana market has continued to slow in the first quarter of 2022, after mid-teens sequential growth earlier in 2021. 

Trulieve remains the industry leader with a 50% flower volume share in the Sunshine State and 41% non-flower volumes. Trulieve's stores yield higher sales than the per-store average, so far, 77% above in the flower segment in the first quarter of 2022. 

Top 12 Players In The Quarter  

AYR, Cansortium's Fluent, iAnthus and Cresco grew sequentially both in the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. Not all of those companies that have increased their number of stores have been able to maintain or grow revenues per store, with several actually seeing lower “yields” per store.

Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF): +33%
AYR (OTC: AYRWF): +23%
iAnthus (OTCPK: ITHUF)(CNSX:IAN): +10%
VidaCann: +6% 
Cresco (OTC: CL): +2% 
Curaleaf (OTC: CRLBF): -14%
MedMen (OTC: MMNFF): -13%
Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTII) -12%
Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) -8%
Verano (OTC: VRNOF): -3%
Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF): -2% 
LiveParallel: 0% 

Photo by Joël de Vriend on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

